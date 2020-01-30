DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

DRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,228. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $11.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 662,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 487,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $5,810,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 278,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 40,217 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

