DeVault Reaches Market Cap of $15,434.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. DeVault has a market capitalization of $15,434.00 and approximately $211.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. During the last week, DeVault has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeVault alerts:

999 (999) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005814 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005813 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DVT is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.