Deutsche Bank Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $380.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $320.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

MA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.81.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $320.52. The stock had a trading volume of 285,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,905. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $197.66 and a 12 month high of $327.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,149 shares of company stock valued at $96,463,335 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.