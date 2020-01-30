Deutsche Bank Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $280.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $263.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.39.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP opened at $263.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $267.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.