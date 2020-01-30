DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for about 2.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 466.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XRAY traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $57.47. 85,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,126. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

