Dent Trading Down 7.2% This Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Dent has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Coinrail, Radar Relay and Bitbns. Dent has a market cap of $14.84 million and $439,182.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.85 or 0.03125860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00191606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029586 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00119140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,078,022,816 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, BitForex, OKEx, Coinrail, Lykke Exchange, Fatbtc, WazirX, Allbit, HitBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bitbns, Binance, Liquid, CoinBene, Kucoin, Radar Relay, FCoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

