Dearborn Partners LLC Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.73. The company had a trading volume of 166,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.37. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

