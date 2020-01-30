Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,368 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,468.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 259,472 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 544,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,178,000 after purchasing an additional 242,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.24. The company had a trading volume of 751,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $137.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.