Dearborn Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.64. 4,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,642. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $205.38 and a 1-year high of $244.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.71 and a 200 day moving average of $229.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

