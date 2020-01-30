Dearborn Partners LLC Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,073,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,323,342. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $162.89 and a twelve month high of $225.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4577 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

