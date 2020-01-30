Dearborn Partners LLC Has $698,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,634. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,432 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

