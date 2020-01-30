Dearborn Partners LLC Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 47,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J M Smucker by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.27 and its 200-day moving average is $107.63. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

