Dearborn Partners LLC Has $442,000 Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 632,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 72,473 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 584,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 46,198 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 918,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDM remained flat at $$25.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,558. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $25.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.