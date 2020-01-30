Dearborn Partners LLC Has $357,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

BSJM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.33. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,616. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

