Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $58,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.45. 2,878,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,391,769. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average of $85.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

