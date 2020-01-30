Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 2,330 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.35. 1,841,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,374. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.45.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

