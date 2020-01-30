DDKoin Trading Up 37.4% This Week (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.31 or 0.00056917 BTC on exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange. DDKoin has a market cap of $9.09 million and $120,813.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

