Datacoin (DTC) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $15,095.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003779 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001018 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 68.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007921 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037260 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.