Daseke’s (DSKE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

DSKE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.52. Daseke has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). The firm had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.86 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 253,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the second quarter worth $2,078,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

