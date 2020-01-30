DAPS Coin (DAPS) Hits Market Cap of $2.85 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including txbit.io, SWFT, Bitbox and STEX. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $7,799.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.06 or 0.05657697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128541 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016822 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002693 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033946 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002836 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbox, STEX, txbit.io, SWFT and Bitmart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

