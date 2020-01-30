DA Davidson Weighs in on Chemung Financial Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chemung Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

CHMG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemung Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $194.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.28. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.