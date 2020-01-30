DA Davidson Comments on MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

MOFG stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,744. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $539.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.99. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $39.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 69,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $798,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.