Cwm LLC Sells 2,688 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 14.43% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,914,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

