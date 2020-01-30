Cwm LLC Purchases 21,586 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 402.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,710,000 after purchasing an additional 293,553 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 873,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 854,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.1% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 597,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,193,000 after purchasing an additional 278,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare Inc boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 423,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $113.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.65. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.57 and a 52 week high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

