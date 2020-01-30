Cwm LLC Purchases 147,196 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 25,161.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,196 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $818,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CS shares. Redburn Partners raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of CS stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

