Cwm LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,707,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $300.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.88 and a fifty-two week high of $305.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

