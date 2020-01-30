Cwm LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Green Dot worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2,492.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 132.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

GDOT opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $76.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.32. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

