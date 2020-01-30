Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,649 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.