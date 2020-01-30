Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.29% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKH. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $272.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.01. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $210.64 and a twelve month high of $277.96.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

