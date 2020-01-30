Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $191.07 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $156.06 and a twelve month high of $194.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.21.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.