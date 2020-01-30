CVCoin (CVN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $100,006.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $452,110.00 and $100,006.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.64 or 0.03127079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00194437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00122854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, HADAX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

