Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Receives $22.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

CWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. 1,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,646. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -176.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.98. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $788,066.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,722 shares in the company, valued at $16,104,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tpg Asia Advisors Vi, Inc. sold 4,321,011 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $78,555,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,446,365 shares of company stock valued at $80,882,183 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,172,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 116,093 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 67.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 85,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 62.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

