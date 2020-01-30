Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CMLS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cumulus Media from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

CMLS stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. 34,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,611. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $225.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.75. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 9.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Cumulus Media news, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 9,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $132,350.60. Insiders sold a total of 20,972 shares of company stock valued at $298,076 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 52.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at $111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

