Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Down 12.7% in January

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $528,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPIX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,341. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

