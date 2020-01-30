CryptoPing (PING) Price Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 682.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $305,592.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.93 or 0.03185019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00193523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00122059 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.