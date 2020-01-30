Cryptocean (CRON) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003108 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $190,799.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.41 or 0.05610135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025220 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128636 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016348 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002621 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00033967 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

