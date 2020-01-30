Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Capitalization Reaches $897,501.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $897,501.00 and $2,545.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00003995 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 64% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009894 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00100338 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00035359 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000809 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001014 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,549,222 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,111 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

