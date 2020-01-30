Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Announces Earnings Results

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The LED producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Cree updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.09 EPS and its Q3 guidance to ($0.15)-($0.09) EPS.

NASDAQ:CREE traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.37. 234,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,978. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.86. Cree has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Cree in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Charter Equity assumed coverage on Cree in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

