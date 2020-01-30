Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:MLTI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:MLTI) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.96 and last traded at $27.96, 397 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.3303 per share. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Multi-Asset High Income ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%.

