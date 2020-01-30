Credit Corp Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.36 (ASX:CCP)

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of ASX:CCP opened at A$35.12 ($24.91) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is A$29.90. Credit Corp Group has a 12-month low of A$20.41 ($14.48) and a 12-month high of A$33.74 ($23.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78.

In other news, insider Donald (Don) McLay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$33.28 ($23.61), for a total transaction of A$166,420.00 ($118,028.37).

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.

