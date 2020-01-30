Crane (NYSE:CR) Announces Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Crane updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.20-6.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.20-6.50 EPS.

CR opened at $86.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average is $81.86. Crane has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $91.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

