Craig Hallum Raises Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $135.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Qorvo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Qorvo stock opened at $112.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.78.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $50,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,644 shares in the company, valued at $983,591.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

