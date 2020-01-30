CRA Financial Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $63.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,609,275. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a market cap of $273.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

