COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COVTY. HSBC cut COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Societe Generale raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of COVESTRO AG/S stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.62. 39,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.72. COVESTRO AG/S has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $31.43.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

