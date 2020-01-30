Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.8% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.24.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $324.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.84 and a 200-day moving average of $246.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

