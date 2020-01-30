Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cott were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cott by 1,141.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after buying an additional 2,734,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cott during the second quarter worth $17,444,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cott by 6.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,506,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,140,000 after buying an additional 380,191 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cott during the third quarter worth $4,312,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cott by 22.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 758,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after buying an additional 137,392 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:COT traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,122. Cott Corp has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). Cott had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Cott’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cott Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COT shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

