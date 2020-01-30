Corundum Group Inc. Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.5% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 521,534 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,003. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,603,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.