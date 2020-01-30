Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 273,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,383. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Glenn acquired 5,150 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $134,569.50. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277 in the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.