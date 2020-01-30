Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Corning by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares in the company, valued at $556,160.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,980 shares of company stock worth $2,381,560. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Shares of GLW opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.