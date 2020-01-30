Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 332,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.21. 56,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,291. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.44 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $60,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,110. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

